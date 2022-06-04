Whiskey Models Train in Idaho

U.S. Air Force special tactics Airmen, from the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Pope Field, North Carolina, and U.S. Army Rangers, from the 3rd Ranger Battalion, Fort Benning, Georgia, wait to deploy ground support for a HH-60 Whiskey Combat Rescue Helicopter at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, April 6, 2022. The helicopter is being fielded and tested by personnel from the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 Location: BRUNEAU, ID, US