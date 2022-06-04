Whiskey Models Train in Idaho

U.S. Army Rangers, from the 3rd Ranger Battalion, Fort Benning, Georgia, watch a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Whiskey Combat Rescue Helicopter at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, April 6, 2022. The Rangers were working with U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen from the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Pope Field, North Carolina, to test and integrate with personnel associated with the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center as they field the HH-60 Whiskey model. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

