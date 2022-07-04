Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    883 QM Company conquers Kentucky confidence course [Image 2 of 11]

    883 QM Company conquers Kentucky confidence course

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    Tough ‘Ombres from the 883rd Quarter Master Company out of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma conquer the confidence course on Fort Knox, Kentucky during annual training.
    Col. Steve Pazak, 90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brenda Acosta conducted a site visit to see the Soldiers and talk about how today’s training is shaping tomorrow’s outcomes.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 883 QM Company conquers Kentucky confidence course [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Jay Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    883 QM Company conquers Kentucky confidence course

    90th Sustainment Brigade
    Army Reserve
    Army
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Tough 'Ombres

