Machinist Mate First Class Petty Officer Jeremy Hayes, an NSW/NSO Talent Scout at Navy Talent Acquistion Group Carolina, administers a physical screening test to Navy Warrior Challenge Program candidates.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 14:47
|Photo ID:
|7131844
|VIRIN:
|220323-O-IN583-001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|40.21 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Machinist Mate First Class Petty Officer Jeremy Hayes Administers Physical Screening Test [Image 5 of 5], by Erin Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NTAG Carolina’s Commanding Officer Shines Light on the Navy’s Warrior Challenge Programs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT