    Machinist Mate First Class Petty Officer Jeremy Hayes Administers Physical Screening Test [Image 1 of 5]

    Machinist Mate First Class Petty Officer Jeremy Hayes Administers Physical Screening Test

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Erin Newton 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Machinist Mate First Class Petty Officer Jeremy Hayes, an NSW/NSO Talent Scout at Navy Talent Acquistion Group Carolina, administers a physical screening test to Navy Warrior Challenge Program candidates.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 14:47
    Photo ID: 7131844
    VIRIN: 220323-O-IN583-001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 40.21 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Machinist Mate First Class Petty Officer Jeremy Hayes Administers Physical Screening Test [Image 5 of 5], by Erin Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NTAG Carolina&rsquo;s Commanding Officer Shines Light on the Navy&rsquo;s Warrior Challenge Programs

    NSW
    NSO
    PST
    Navy Warrior Challenge

