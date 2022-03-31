NPS Scores High Marks in Annual Grad School Rankings, Again

The release of “U.S. News and World Report” annual graduate school rankings has again positioned NPS well among its peer universities nationally, with five programs ranked in the top 75 of the nation, as well as first overall (tied) in the specialized category of Homeland/National Security and Emergency Management.

