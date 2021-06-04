Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:23 Photo ID: 7131519 VIRIN: 210406-D-FX991-881 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 3.13 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Author speaks at speaks at Fort Sill National Prayer Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.