    Author speaks at speaks at Fort Sill National Prayer Breakfast [Image 2 of 4]

    Author speaks at speaks at Fort Sill National Prayer Breakfast

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers, families and civilians alike packed the ballroom at Fort Sill’s Patriot Club April 6 for a morning of prayer and fellowship for the post’s National Prayer Breakfast.

    This work, Author speaks at speaks at Fort Sill National Prayer Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center
    434 FA
    U.S. Army Fires Center Commanding General
    Fires Center Command Sergeant Major
    Rev. Dr. Angela Gorrel

