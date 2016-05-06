Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Palehorse Begins Aerial Gunnery, Poland [Image 2 of 3]

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.05.2016

    Photo by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Maxwell, a Soldier assigned to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade,1st Cavalry Division conducts maintenance on an AH-64E Apache helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point, in Miroslawiec, Poland, April 4, 2022. Maintenance operations are conducted to enhance mission readiness, reassuring allies, and deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2016
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:28
    Photo ID: 7131507
    VIRIN: 220404-A-FL671-1002
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Palehorse Begins Aerial Gunnery, Poland [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

