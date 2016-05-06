Staff Sgt. Christopher Maxwell, a Soldier assigned to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade,1st Cavalry Division conducts maintenance on an AH-64E Apache helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point, in Miroslawiec, Poland, April 4, 2022. Maintenance operations are conducted to enhance mission readiness, reassuring allies, and deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7131507
|VIRIN:
|220404-A-FL671-1002
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Palehorse Begins Aerial Gunnery, Poland [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT