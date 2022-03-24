220324-N-UN585-1052 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) single up mooring lines as the ship enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, March 24, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 09:57 Photo ID: 7131363 VIRIN: 220324-N-UN585-1052 Resolution: 6350x4233 Size: 914.2 KB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross enters port in Greece [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.