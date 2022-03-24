Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross enters port in Greece [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Ross enters port in Greece

    GREECE

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220324-N-UN585-1016 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 24, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, March 24, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7131357
    VIRIN: 220324-N-UN585-1016
    Resolution: 6248x4165
    Size: 957.71 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross enters port in Greece [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross enters port in Greece
    USS Ross enters port in Greece
    USS Ross enters port in Greece
    USS Ross enters port in Greece
    USS Ross enters port in Greece
    USS Ross enters port in Greece
    USS Ross enters port in Greece
    USS Ross enters port in Greece
    USS Ross enters port in Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Greece
    sea and anchor
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT