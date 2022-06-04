220406-N-CE463-2044

ARABIAN GULF (April 6, 2022) Damage Controlman 1st Class Alexander Fernandez explains how to set zebra to Damage Controlman Fireman Garrett Mathis during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) April 6 in the Arabian Gulf. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 08:42 Photo ID: 7131161 VIRIN: 220406-N-CE463-2044 Resolution: 4901x3267 Size: 895.46 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.