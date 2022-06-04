Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Daily Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Fitzgerald Daily Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220406-N-CE463-2044
    ARABIAN GULF (April 6, 2022) Damage Controlman 1st Class Alexander Fernandez explains how to set zebra to Damage Controlman Fireman Garrett Mathis during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) April 6 in the Arabian Gulf. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

