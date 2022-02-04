HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery

Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Fred Dona, a CH-47 Chinook flight engineer with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command ensures the M119 105mm howitzer is safe to transport by looking out of the Ch-47 Chinook during sling load operations alongside 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 02, 2022. Soldiers routinely trained on sling load tactics, techniques and procedures to simulate tactical insertion, extraction and 360-degree security operations of field artillery equipment utilizing air assets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

