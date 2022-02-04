Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery [Image 6 of 15]

    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct 360-degree security as Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command conduct flight operations during sling load training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 02, 2022. Soldiers routinely trained on sling load tactics, techniques and procedures to simulate tactical insertion, extraction and 360-degree security operations of M119 105mm howitzers utilizing air assets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 04:08
    Photo ID: 7131051
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-PI315-0197
    Resolution: 6638x3522
    Size: 17.5 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery
    HIARNG aviation conducts sling load operations with field artillery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Army National Guard
    211th Aviation Regiment
    29th IBCT
    Sling load operations
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    HIARNG
    103d Troop Command
    USINDOPACOM
    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG)
    487th Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT