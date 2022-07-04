SASEBO, Japan (April 7, 2022) Capt. Ken Ward, sixth commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), departs the ship after his change-of-command ceremony. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the ludo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 01:48 Photo ID: 7130940 VIRIN: 220407-N-FA868-1019 Resolution: 4234x2823 Size: 1.94 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) holds change of command [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.