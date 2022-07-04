USS America (LHA 6) holds change of command

SASEBO, Japan (April 7, 2022) Capt. Ken Ward, sixth commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), departs the ship after his change-of-command ceremony. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the ludo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)
|04.07.2022
|04.07.2022 01:48
|7130940
|220407-N-FA868-1019
|4234x2823
|1.94 MB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|6
|0
