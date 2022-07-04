Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) holds change of command [Image 17 of 18]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 7, 2022) Capt. Ken Ward, sixth commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), departs the change-of-command on the ship's flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

