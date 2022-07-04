USS America (LHA 6) holds change of command

SASEBO, Japan (April 7, 2022) Cmdr. John Connolly, command chaplain aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), gives the benediction concluding a change-of-command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

