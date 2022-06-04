Veterinary Treatment Facility Yokosuka hosts bi-annual vet clinic

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 6, 2021) — Members of Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility assist families with pet vaccinations, wellness exams, and limited health certificates as part of a satellite veterinary clinic at the FLEACT Ikego detachment. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

