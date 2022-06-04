Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    April Awareness Month Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 2]

    April Awareness Month Proclamation Signing

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, signs a Proclamation during the April Awareness Month Virtual Event on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2022. The virtual event included the signing of proclamations and presentation of resolution in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Youth Month, and National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7130792
    VIRIN: 220407-F-ZP572-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April Awareness Month Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    April Awareness Month Proclamation Signing
    April Awareness Month Proclamation Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    proclamation signing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT