U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, signs a Proclamation during the April Awareness Month Virtual Event on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2022. The virtual event included the signing of proclamations and presentation of resolution in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Youth Month, and National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 22:02 Photo ID: 7130792 VIRIN: 220407-F-ZP572-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.81 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, April Awareness Month Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.