Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees at the 2022 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit, Nashville, Tennessee, April 5, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 19:36
|Photo ID:
|7130748
|VIRIN:
|220405-Z-DZ751-1493
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Hokanson AAAA keynote address [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
