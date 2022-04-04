Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ANGLICO Basic Training Course 1-22 [Image 4 of 6]

    1st ANGLICO Basic Training Course 1-22

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Daniel Harper, a fire support Marine with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group receives an evaluation for a tactical combat casualty care class during ANGLICO Basic Course 1-22 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 4, 2022. This basic training enhances the capabilities of ANGLICO Marines to plan and execute liaison missions in support of joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 19:23
    Photo ID: 7130720
    VIRIN: 220404-M-HP224-1076
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    TCCC
    I MEF
    Marines
    Training
    1st ANGLICO
    I MIG

