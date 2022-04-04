U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Aidan Pintner, a transmissions system operator with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducts medical care on a simulated casualty for a tactical combat casualty care class during ANGLICO Basic Course 1-22 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 4, 2022. This basic training enhances the capabilities of ANGLICO Marines to plan and execute liaison missions in support of joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 Photo ID: 7130718 VIRIN: 220404-M-HP224-1054 This work, 1st ANGLICO Basic Training Course 1-22 [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS