U.S. Airmen of the 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services team put out a fire during nighttime training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. The training is performed twice a year to ensure the firefighters are prepared for any potential major fire incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 17:46
|Photo ID:
|7129792
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-LD788-1153
|Resolution:
|5751x3839
|Size:
|28.16 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Cannon hosts live fire training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
