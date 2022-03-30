Cannon hosts live fire training

U.S. Airmen of the 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services team put out a fire during nighttime training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. The training is performed twice a year to ensure the firefighters are prepared for any potential major fire incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

