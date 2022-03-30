Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cannon hosts live fire training [Image 6 of 7]

    Cannon hosts live fire training

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen of the 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services team put out a fire during nighttime training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. The training is performed twice a year to ensure the firefighters are prepared for any potential major fire incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7129791
    VIRIN: 220330-F-LD788-1458
    Resolution: 4837x3229
    Size: 22.06 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon hosts live fire training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    Cannon Air Force Base
    firefighting
    27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron

