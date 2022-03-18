Ret. Col Samantha Weeks visits Travis AFB Airmen

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Samantha Weeks speaks to Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California, March, 18, 2022. Weeks discussed topics about her Air Force career which went into detail about bias in Air Force personnel work places. After graduating from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, she flew the F-15C as the 6th female to fly as a fighter pilot. She challenged the audience to recognize their own bias and open their work places to be an inclusive work area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

