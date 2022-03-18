Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ret. Col Samantha Weeks visits Travis AFB Airmen [Image 1 of 4]

    Ret. Col Samantha Weeks visits Travis AFB Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Samantha Weeks speaks to Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California, March, 18, 2022. Weeks discussed topics about her Air Force career which went into detail about bias in Air Force personnel work places. After graduating from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, she flew the F-15C as the 6th female to fly as a fighter pilot. She challenged the audience to recognize their own bias and open their work places to be an inclusive work area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:45
    Photo ID: 7129538
    VIRIN: 220318-F-DU706-1009
    Resolution: 4198x2796
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ret. Col Samantha Weeks visits Travis AFB Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

