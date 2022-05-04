USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Flight Quarters

220405-N-UP745-2089 East Mediterranean Sea (April 5, 2022) Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Tanner Patterson, from Edgewood, Tx., refuels an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 during flight operations aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, April 5, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

