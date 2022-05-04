USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Flight Quarters

220405-N-UP745-1058 East Mediterranean Sea (April 5, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 launches off the flight deck of Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) during flight operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, April 5, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart)

