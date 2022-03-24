Alex Oikonomou, 100th Force Support Squadron Gateway Dining Facility chef, prepares the salad bar at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2022. The DFAC provides a variety of different meal choices throughout the day for Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
This work, DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers
