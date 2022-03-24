Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers [Image 3 of 6]

    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The seating area in the Gateway Dining Facility can seat more than 100 patrons at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2022. Customers have the choice of eating in or getting a to-go box for their meal to eat elsewhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 06:48
    Photo ID: 7128173
    VIRIN: 220324-F-EJ686-1031
    Resolution: 3000x1899
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers
    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers
    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers
    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers
    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers
    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DFAC team makes dining experience better than ever for Team Mildenhall customers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DFAC
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Force Support Squadron
    Gateway Dining Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT