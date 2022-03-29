Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22 - MC-130J Commando II Engine Delivery [Image 4 of 4]

    Balikatan 22 - MC-130J Commando II Engine Delivery

    PHILIPPINES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    Exercise Balikatan

    A U.S. Airman with the 353rd Special Operations Wing unloads an MC-130J Commando II engine part during Balikatan 22 at Subic Bay International Airport, Subic Bay, Philippines, March 29, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22 - MC-130J Commando II Engine Delivery [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

