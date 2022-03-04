Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center

U.S. Service members and Filipino girls from the Social Development Center pose for a photo as part of a humanitarian project during Balikatan 22 in Olongapo, Zambales, Philippines, April 3, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

