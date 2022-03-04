Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center [Image 8 of 9]

    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center

    PHILIPPINES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Filipino girls play games during a visit from U.S. Service members with the 353rd Special Operations Wing as part of a humanitarian project during Balikatan 22 at the Social Development Center in Olongapo, Zambales, Philippines, April 3, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 05:51
    Photo ID: 7128151
    VIRIN: 220403-M-AJ345-1735
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center
    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center
    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center
    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center
    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center
    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center
    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center
    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center
    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Social Development Center
    Balikatan
    Friends Partners Allies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT