    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center [Image 7 of 9]

    Balikatan 22 - U.S. Service Members visit the Social Development Center

    PHILIPPINES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Filipino girls from the Social Development Center shop for school shoes with U.S. service members as part of a humanitarian project during Balikatan 22 in Subic Bay, Philippines, April 3, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    Volunteer
    Social Development Center
    Balikatan
    Friends Partners Allies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

