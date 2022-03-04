Activation Ceremony | Balikatan 22

Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. Nestor Herico, greets U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, 3rd Marine Logistics Group Commanding General, before the activation ceremony of Philippine Marine Corps Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile Battalion (Provisional) during exercise Balikatan 22, Philippine Marine Corps Headquarters, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 3, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

