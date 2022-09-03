Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted speaks to attendees of the All-Ohio United States Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration March 9, 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The annual event recognizes and honors Ohio high school students who are entering service academies or have committed to serve on active duty, in the Reserve or National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7127931
|VIRIN:
|220309-Z-OD179-1408
|Resolution:
|2590x1730
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signing ceremony welcomes new military enlistees from around Buckeye State [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT