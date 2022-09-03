Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signing ceremony welcomes new military enlistees from around Buckeye State [Image 1 of 9]

    Signing ceremony welcomes new military enlistees from around Buckeye State

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    A group of veterans salute Ohio high school students who have made the commitment to serve in the military at the All-Ohio United States Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration March 9, 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The annual event recognizes and honors Ohio high school students who are entering service academies or have committed to serve on active duty, in the Reserve or National Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7127923
    VIRIN: 220309-Z-OD179-1389
    Resolution: 2785x1860
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signing ceremony welcomes new military enlistees from around Buckeye State [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Ohio National Guard
    enlistment
    oath
    National Guard
    OhioMilitarySigningDay

