Camp Zama community members get crafty making traditional Japanese kites

A group of Camp Zama community members and members of the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association run and pull a giant kite together to get it to fly during a kite-making event held April 2 at School Age Center on Sagamihara Family Housing Area and hosted by Camp Zama’s Arts and Crafts Center. The event was a collaboration with the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association.

