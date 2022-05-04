Why Afghan refugees met 37th Training Wing instructors

Members of the Defense Language Institute English Language Center pose for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, after teaching English to Afghan refugees in October 2021. From left to right are: Hadel Bilal, Sheri Padilla, Davina Farrell, Mary Grinda, Anne Griffin, Lisa Lundien, Nickola Wilson-Chung and Jeffery Steffen. The English as a Second Language/English as a Foreign Language instructors initially developed the English course, American Language Course-Fundamentals, to help new students in the 37th Training Wing succeed in future, intermediate English classes, and to help them navigate life in the United States. (Courtesy photo)

