Members of the Defense Language Institute English Language Center pose for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, after teaching English to Afghan refugees in October 2021. From left to right are: Hadel Bilal, Sheri Padilla, Davina Farrell, Mary Grinda, Anne Griffin, Lisa Lundien, Nickola Wilson-Chung and Jeffery Steffen. The English as a Second Language/English as a Foreign Language instructors initially developed the English course, American Language Course-Fundamentals, to help new students in the 37th Training Wing succeed in future, intermediate English classes, and to help them navigate life in the United States. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7127673
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-F3570-001
|Resolution:
|1279x1024
|Size:
|490.86 KB
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Why Afghan refugees met 37th Training Wing instructors, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Why Afghan refugees met 37th Training Wing instructors
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT