    Why Afghan refugees met 37th Training Wing instructors

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Defense Language Institute English Language Center pose for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, after teaching English to Afghan refugees in October 2021. From left to right are: Hadel Bilal, Sheri Padilla, Davina Farrell, Mary Grinda, Anne Griffin, Lisa Lundien, Nickola Wilson-Chung and Jeffery Steffen. The English as a Second Language/English as a Foreign Language instructors initially developed the English course, American Language Course-Fundamentals, to help new students in the 37th Training Wing succeed in future, intermediate English classes, and to help them navigate life in the United States. (Courtesy photo)

    Why Afghan refugees met 37th Training Wing instructors

    Afghans
    Holloman AFB
    DLIELC
    ALC Fundamentals

