    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo, Space Launch Delta 30 public affairs specialist, and her son share a pose for a photo at Cocheo Park on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 25, 2022. During the month of April, we celebrate Month of the Military Child to highlight the sacrifices military children make on the homefront while their parents serve the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7127665
    VIRIN: 220325-F-XI961-1032
    Resolution: 5843x3887
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

