U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo, Space Launch Delta 30 public affairs specialist, and her son share a pose for a photo at Cocheo Park on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 25, 2022. During the month of April, we celebrate Month of the Military Child to highlight the sacrifices military children make on the homefront while their parents serve the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 18:21 Photo ID: 7127665 VIRIN: 220325-F-XI961-1032 Resolution: 5843x3887 Size: 10.33 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.