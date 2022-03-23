Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley [Image 3 of 5]

    Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley was the first installation visited by the Installation Management Command deputy commanding general, Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones, who was assigned the role July 2021. Though he can’t say the reason for this first destination choice is because it is his favorite, he did have good things to share about his time at Fort Riley March 23. Jones listened, saw the work being done and the innovations implemented by the Department of the Army employees at Fort Riley.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7127443
    VIRIN: 220323-A-NG069-581
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley [Image 5 of 5], by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley
    Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley
    Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley
    Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley
    Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MGJONES #IMCOM #FORTRILEY #BESTPLACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT