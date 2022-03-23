Fort Riley was the first installation visited by the Installation Management Command deputy commanding general, Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones, who was assigned the role July 2021. Though he can’t say the reason for this first destination choice is because it is his favorite, he did have good things to share about his time at Fort Riley March 23. Jones listened, saw the work being done and the innovations implemented by the Department of the Army employees at Fort Riley.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:48 Photo ID: 7127443 VIRIN: 220323-A-NG069-581 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.17 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation Management Command deputy commanding general visits Fort Riley [Image 5 of 5], by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.