House Armed Services Committee hearing fiscal 2023 defense budget request

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Mike McCord, Under Secretary of Defense (comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer, provide testimony at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the fiscal 2023 defense budget request, 2118 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. April 5, 2022.(DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jack Sanders)
|04.05.2022
|04.05.2022 12:21
|7126725
|220405-D-XI929-1014
|2488x1659
|262.77 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|1
|0
