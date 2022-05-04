Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Armed Services Committee hearing fiscal 2023 defense budget request [Image 7 of 14]

    House Armed Services Committee hearing fiscal 2023 defense budget request

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Mike McCord, Under Secretary of Defense (comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer, provide testimony at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the fiscal 2023 defense budget request, 2118 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. April 5, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 12:21
    Photo ID: 7126723
    VIRIN: 220405-D-XI929-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Armed Services Committee hearing fiscal 2023 defense budget request [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Budget
    Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Mark Milley
    Secretary of Defense Loyd J. Austin III
    House Armed Services Committee (HASC)

