Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC [Image 40 of 40]

    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes Ambassador Otavio Brandelli, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the Organization of American States to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2021. During the visit, the Ambassador Brandelli conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of our campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 12:26
    Photo ID: 7126721
    VIRIN: 220404-F-VO743-4040
    Resolution: 5793x3259
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC [Image 40 of 40], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC
    H.E. Otavio Brandelli Brazilian OAS Ambassador Visits IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    interoperability
    U.S. Army South
    Partnerships
    Brazil
    OAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT