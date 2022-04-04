EOD Breach House Northern Viking 22

220404-N-RB149-2026 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 4, 2022) Members of U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit 8 and Icelandic Police breach a house for a training exercise during exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, April 4, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

