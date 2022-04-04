Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hexa first flight [Image 13 of 13]

    Hexa first flight

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Hexa, an electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, lifts off for its first test flight April 4 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Hexa team completed the aircraft’s first unmanned flight test via remote control. The aircraft, which used 18 motors and propellors, flew for approximately 10 minutes and reached a height of about 50 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 10:29
    Photo ID: 7126413
    VIRIN: 220404-F-oc707-0011
    Resolution: 3000x2004
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hexa first flight [Image 13 of 13], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight
    Hexa first flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lift
    eglin
    afrl
    air force
    hexa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT