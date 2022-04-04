Hexa first flight

A LIFT team member secures a battery to one of the Hexa’s motors before its first flight April 4 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Hexa team completed the aircraft’s first unmanned flight test via remote control. The aircraft, which used 18 motors and propellors, flew for approximately 10 minutes and reached a height of about 50 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US