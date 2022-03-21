NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level

Master-at-Arms 1st Class April Carmickle, who was a veterinary technician before joining the Navy, said she always desired to serve, and enlisting in the Navy was an avenue for her to accomplish her personal and professional goals. The Rocky Mount, N.C., native currently serves with the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Security Department and was recently selected to become a limited duty officer (LDO).

