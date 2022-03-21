Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level [Image 2 of 2]

    NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class April Carmickle, who was a veterinary technician before joining the Navy, said she always desired to serve, and enlisting in the Navy was an avenue for her to accomplish her personal and professional goals. The Rocky Mount, N.C., native currently serves with the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Security Department and was recently selected to become a limited duty officer (LDO).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 09:24
    Photo ID: 7126281
    VIRIN: 220321-N-IT398-4950
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level
    NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Pensacola Security Department Sailor Takes Career to Next Level

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT