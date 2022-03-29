Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Roberto Pereyra Honored as IADC Distinguished Professor [Image 42 of 43]

    Dr. Roberto Pereyra Honored as IADC Distinguished Professor

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership honors Dr. Roberto Pereyra Bordon, Professor as first Distinguished Professor at the Inter-American Defense College at the IADC campus on Ft. Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 29, 2022. During the visit General Novaes spoke to students and was inducted in to the IADC Hall of Honor. Additionally, he participated in an office call with leadership, received a college briefing and took a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 09:22
    U.S. Army South
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

