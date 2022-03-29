Dr. Roberto Pereyra Honored as IADC Distinguished Professor

Inter-American Defense College Leadership honors Dr. Roberto Pereyra Bordon, Professor as first Distinguished Professor at the Inter-American Defense College at the IADC campus on Ft. Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., March 29, 2022. During the visit General Novaes spoke to students and was inducted in to the IADC Hall of Honor. Additionally, he participated in an office call with leadership, received a college briefing and took a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

