39th MDG conducts TCCC with NATO partners

U.S. Airmen acting as simulated casualties wait for medical evacuation during a tactical combat casualty care course at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 26, 2022. During the course, participants learned to implement medical care under fire, tactical field care and tactical evacuation during combat situations. The course facilitated partnerships with various NATO and joint forces, improved medical readiness, exposed medics to a unique and challenging environment and prepared both medics and non-medics to care for patients in hazardous conditions. The 39th MDG plans to provide these trainings regularly to continue bolstering partnerships and coordination among diverse teams, further expanding participants’ capabilities in the field and understanding of TCCC operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

